DeMeco Ryans just added major fuel to Jayden Higgins hype

Last year, Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins proved that he was more than worth the second-round investment in the 2025 draft.

After somewhat of a slow start to the campaign, Higgins proceeded to play his best ball from weeks 10-18. For reference, his stats were as follows:

Weeks 1-9:

14 catches (22 targets)

159 receiving yards (11.4 average)

2 receiving touchdowns

Weeks 10-18:

27 catches (46 targets)

366 receiving yards (13.6 average)

4 touchdowns

Higgins actually ended up tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with six, and having the third-most total receiving yards at 525. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Iowa State product had found a way to establish himself as one of the most effective weapons on the team in the 2025 season, which is a huge win for a team that was looking for more consistent receiving depth behind Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

Heading into year two, Texans fans are excited at the prospect of Higgins's potential growth in Houston's offense. Head coach DeMeco Ryans added fuel to that fire today after their OTA session when he shared his observations of some of the changes that Higgins seems to have already made.

DeMeco Ryans notices positive changes with Higgins, excited for his future

Speaking to the media after OTA practice today, Ryans was quoted by the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander as saying that Higgins looked "bigger, stronger and faster." He also is quoted as expressing, "I'm really excited to see how he's going to look this season."

While it may not be the most expansive answer at the moment, Ryans echoed the sentiment held by many who watched Higgins evolve over time as a reliable pass-catching option for quarterback C.J. Stroud and co. to close out last season.

Higgins's strengths were seen in his length, wingspan, verticality and smoothness as a route runner, and not necessarily in the physicality department. If he were to add that element to his game, on top of the previous tools that he already possesses, Higgins could truly solidify himself as the bonafide second option in Houston's aerial attack.

Add on the fact that Houston is also looking for contributions from the returning Tank Dell, fellow Iowa State alum Jaylin Noel, an upgraded tight end room and even a rookie or two, Higgins's impact could help make their unit one of the five best in the NFL if all goes well enough as a whole.

The Texans could be in store for a historic season, and Higgins is looking like he'll be an essential piece to that puzzle.