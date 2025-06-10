As DeAndre Hopkins prepares for his 13th NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens, the former All-Pro wide receiver is openly contemplating his legacy with the Houston Texans — and whether it will one day earn him a spot in the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Currently, only two former players, J.J. Watt and Andre Johnson, share the Ring of Honor with founding owner Bob McNair. Hopkins, who spent seven seasons as the Texans’ top offensive weapon, said on the “Daily Dose — Tell Your Truth” podcast that being recognized alongside those legends “would be cool,” but he wonders if his tenure in Houston was long enough to merit such an honor.

“I’m not going to say I don’t think about that as well. I am human, of course,” Hopkins said. “I love Houston. I still live here, my family lives here, so of course, that would be cool to be in the Houston Ring of Honor one day”.

Hopkins’ time in Houston was defined by production and consistency. Drafted in the first round out of Clemson in 2013, he quickly became the successor to Johnson, notching five 1,000-yard seasons and serving as a dependable target for four different starting quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson. Hopkins ranks second to Johnson in every major receiving category in franchise history — a position unlikely to be challenged soon.

His departure in 2020, via a trade to the Arizona Cardinals, was controversial and marked a turning point for the Texans’ offense. Hopkins acknowledged that his seven-year stint with the team was shorter than Watt’s decade or Johnson’s 12 seasons, raising doubts about his Ring of Honor candidacy. “Even though I only played, what, seven years here? That’s short. That’s not a long time to be on a team. I don’t know, man. Now that I think about it, do I deserve to be in the Ring of Honor?” he said.

One factor in Hopkins’ favor: neither Johnson nor Watt retired as Texans, but both returned to sign ceremonial one-day contracts before their Ring of Honor inductions. Hopkins, who still calls Houston home, could follow a similar path when his playing days end.

As he nears several career milestones — including 1,000 career receptions and 13,000 receiving yards — Hopkins’ Hall of Fame credentials continue to strengthen. Entering his age-33 season, he remains optimistic about his future. “How I feel and what I know I can do, I feel like I can play a couple more years if I want to,” Hopkins said.

While his immediate focus is on contributing in Baltimore, the prospect of a full-circle return to Houston — and a permanent place in franchise history — remains on Hopkins’ mind.