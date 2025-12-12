Dare Ogunbowale is relishing the opportunity to 'help the team win'

For the Houston Texans offense, it's been an all-hands-on-deck effort all season long. Up and down the depth chart, you see the names of guys whose contributions have ranged from expected and necessary to stunning and welcome, with everyone from Davis Mills to Nico Collins to Cade Stover to Woody Marks getting in the mix. But maybe the most unexpected name worth mentioning here is Dare Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale, a 31-year-old journeyman whose career has consisted mostly of special teams play and occasional work out of the backfield, became the oldest Texans player to score a touchdown this season last Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, giving the Texans a 17-10 lead on just his fourth carry of the season. It was the 9-year veteran's only touch of the game, but it wasn't the only way he made an impact. Not shy about doing whatever the Texans need him to do, Ogunbowale also had three tackles in the 20-10 win.

Now with Nick Chubb's status for this Sunday's game against Arizona still uncertain thanks to a rib injury, Ogunbowale could be in line for an increased workload, as he'll serve as the backup to Woody Marks if Chubb is forced to sit. But no matter what the Texans ask of him, Dare Ogunbowale will be ready and eager to meet the challenge and do his job.

"It was fun to be able to get in the end zone at the end of the game. I’ve got a fun role on this team, man, just helping the team win," Ogunbowale said earlier this week, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. "Whatever it is, just trying to find a way to help the team win. It’s a blessing to be on this team and we got a good team, so it’s fun.”

'Whatever it is' is a great way to explain what Dare Ogunbowale's job description is for the Texans. This season, he's logged a career high 14 tackles. 65 percent of his total snaps have been on special teams, and speaking of special teams, it was only a few years ago when Ogunbowale stepped in as an emergency kicker and nailed a 29-yard field goal.

But still, what brought Ogunbowale to the NFL was what he could do out of the backfield, and it's possible that we could see plenty of that the rest of the way this season.

“That was an awesome job by Dare," head coach DeMeco Ryans said of the veteran running back. "I talk about it all the time, taking advantage of your opportunities. There’s none better than Dare in that moment and we needed it most. We needed to get in the end zone and Dare is the guy to do it. I’m happy for Dare.”