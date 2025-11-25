Woody Marks understands the importance of Week 13 divisional matchup with Indianapolis Colts

The rigors of an NFL schedule may still be new for Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks, but it doesn't take a seasoned vet to understand that when you're playing a team within your own division, it means just a little bit more.

For the Texans, this Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts means a whole lot more. A win over the Colts moves Houston to just a game behind the Colts in the AFC South standings. Additionally, it strengthens Houston's position in the race for a Wild Card berth in the more likely scenario where either the Colts or Jacksonville Jaguars win the division.

And a loss? Well, a loss drops the Texans back down to .500 with a date at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs coming next week.

So yeah, the Texans need this one, and Woody Marks knows it.

"Added juice? Yeah, it's a divisional game. It counts. It counts a lot. We're trying to come up and — I think we three right now — so we've got to go out and win no matter what," Marks told reporters on Tuesday. "These matter the most. We've got these games, divisional games, big games. Big-time players show up in big-time games."

How Woody Marks plays in these upcoming games won't provide us or the Texans with a definitive answer on whether or not the 4th round rookie is a 'big-time player,' but providing the Texans with a boost in the ground game would go a long way in justifying the optimism that many Texans fans and those around the organization have in the 24-year-old back who is coming off of a career-high 74 yard game against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday.

For the season, Marks has carried 115 times for 422 yards and 2 touchdowns, overtaking the lead back role from Nick Chubb in the middle of the season. Marks has also proven to be a more reliable pass-catching threat than Chubb, hauling in 17 receptions for 185 yards and 2 additional scores.