Could the Houston Texans target a former Green Bay Packer to fill their secondary?

The Houston Texans are in the market for help at cornerback, and recently released Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander could be the solution.

Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, was released by the Packers on Monday after seven seasons with the team. The move comes as Houston faces a void in its secondary following the unexpected retirement of veteran Ronald Darby, who signed with the Texans in March but hung up his cleats before training camp.

Alexander, 28, was drafted 18th overall by Green Bay in 2018 and quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top cover men when healthy. He notched 12 interceptions, 287 tackles, and 70 passes defensed in 78 career games with the Packers. Alexander earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022, but his last two seasons were marred by injuries, limiting him to just seven games each year. Despite the setbacks, he ranked 24th among 223 qualifying NFL cornerbacks in defensive grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Texans’ current starting cornerbacks are Derek Stingley Jr., a 2024 first-team All-Pro who tallied five interceptions and 18 pass deflections last season, and Kamari Lassiter, a 2024 rookie who impressed with three interceptions and eight pass deflections in 11 starts. Houston also bolstered its secondary by adding safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a 2024 Super Bowl champion who recorded six interceptions last year.

Alexander’s availability comes at a crucial time for Houston, which finished 10-7 to win the AFC South in 2024 and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. With Darby’s retirement and a young core in place, Alexander’s experience and playmaking ability could provide a significant boost as the Texans aim to build on last season’s success.

Financial considerations and Alexander’s recent injury history will factor into any potential deal, but his track record as a top-tier cornerback makes him a logical target for a Houston team looking to solidify its secondary and contend in a competitive AFC