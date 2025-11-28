College Football Rivalry Week Primer: The defensive players Texans fans should be watching

With the month of November nearly in the rearview mirror, it's official: we're in the stretch run of the 2025 NFL season, and the Houston Texans couldn't possibly have more at stake over the next six weeks. But for a second, let's shift our focus from Sunday to Friday and Saturday, because this weekend is Rivalry Week in college football.

I know it may seem premature to shift focus to the 2026 NFL Draft, but this weekend could represent the last time that football fans get to see a number of players take the field before next April's draft. And for that reason, as we enter into the most interesting and high-stakes week of the college football regular season, we're going to take a look today at some of the players you could watch this weekend that the Houston Texans could potentially consider targeting in the 1st Round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For context: We're using the current NFL standings and assuming that the Texans will be picking somewhere in the high teens in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A'Mauri Washington (Defensive Tackle, Oregon)

It's difficult to find an area of the Texans defense that has a true need. The closest position group you could find is along the interior of the defensive line, where Houston's two top contributors -- Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle Jr. -- are 31 and 28 respectively, and both free agents in 2026. So if you want to add more high-upside young talent to this group that's already the best in the NFL, you probably want to start on the interior of the defensive line.

A'Mauri Washington is a guy who fits the bill... someone who plays with violent hands, a quick first step and overwhelming power. His athletic gifts are truly special, and once he figures out how to put it all together, he could be absolutely dominant.

Kyle Louis (Safety, Pittsburgh)

The Houston Texans secondary is already spoiled rich with talent, so this pick would result in the rich getting even richer, but there's a whole lot to like with Kyle Louis, a queen on the chessboard type of piece that defensive coordinator Matt Burke could move around however he pleases. Think Kyle Hamilton, Budda Baker or Derwin James, and that's the kind of player that the Pitt Panthers star projects to be at the next level.

He's a technically sound tackler who excels in coverage and is by all accounts a player who grinds film like it's his job, which it will be in the NFL. Throw Louis into the mix with Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre, and all of the sudden you have a group that can actually rival the Legion of Boom Seahawks.

Kayden McDonald (Defensive Tackle, Ohio State) / Sonny Styles (Linebacker, Ohio State)

Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese are the two best players on the Ohio State Buckeyes' nation-best defense, but those two likely aren't making it beyond pick #10 in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Texans were set on selecting someone from the best defense in college football to add to the best defense in the NFL, they will need to settle for either Kayden McDonald or Sonny Styles, two more Buckeyes defenders who will likely be day one picks in the NFL Draft.

McDonald fits the need Houston would have on the defensive line, giving the Texans defense an interior space-eater who could free up linebackers on the second level. He doesn't have the same upside as A'Mauri Washington, but could still end up being a useful pro.

Aside from sharing the same first name with yours truly, Sonny Styles would bring plenty to the Texans defense that the unit would appreciate. Styles is a former safety who converted to linebacker while in Columbus, giving him some positional versatility. He's excellent in zone coverage, flies to the ball, and could even be utlized as a blitzer from time to time.

CJ Allen (Linebacker, Georgia)

The Georgia Bulldogs have produced at least one first-round pick in each of the last 8 NFL Drafts, and Allen is the most likely player to make it 9 straight. The standout linebacker plays with exceptional speed, not only possessing sideline to sideline quickness and burst going north-south, but he's proven to also possess lightning quick instincts diagnosing run plays.

There are still some shortcomings with Allen as a pass-rusher -- mostly due to his technique -- and in pass coverage, but if the Texans are looking to add somebody to their defense who embodies the Swarm mentality, Allen could be the exact right guy.