CJ Stroud becomes center of attention at OTAs after injury concern

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans downplayed concerns about quarterback C.J. Stroud’s absence from throwing drills during organized team activities, citing only “general soreness” and emphasizing that the team is taking extra precautions with its franchise signal-caller.

“There are no concerns with C.J.,” Ryans told reporters. “Just general soreness. Taking extra precautions.” Ryans declined to specify whether Stroud had any offseason work done on his shoulder, repeating that the quarterback is experiencing only “GENERAL SORENESS."

Stroud has not participated in throwing drills during the open sessions of OTAs, instead being limited to light warmups and handoffs to running backs. Backup quarterback Davis Mills has taken the majority of first- and second-team snaps in Stroud’s absence. According to multiple reports, Stroud is dealing with a minor shoulder muscle issue, but the injury is not considered serious or a long-term concern. Team sources indicate Stroud could resume throwing as early as next week.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 later added that Stroud is dealing with shoulder muscle tightness.

Ryans and first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley have both reiterated that there is no worry about Stroud’s health or readiness for the season. “No concerns whatsoever,” Caley said. “Every player has a unique routine tailored to their needs, whether it’s related to football or athletic training, and he’s doing an excellent job while putting in the effort”.

The Texans are expected to continue their cautious approach as OTAs progress, with Stroud remaining involved in team activities and meetings as he works toward a return to full participation14.