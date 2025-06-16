Christian Kirk says Stroud’s leadership stands out for Texans

It hasn’t taken long for new Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk to be impressed by quarterback C.J. Stroud’s poise and leadership.

Kirk, acquired in a March trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, praised the 23-year-old Stroud during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, saying the young signal-caller already runs Houston’s offense like a seasoned veteran.

“The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence, he’s smart, he sees things well,” Kirk said. “He’s a really good communicator and I think with that position, quarterback, and him being a younger guy, that’s a big part of him getting to where he is now and still excelling, the communication piece with not only the receivers but new offensive coordinator, offensive line, whatever the case may be it’s just open communication and us being all on the same page to help him excel.”

Stroud, who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, has quickly earned the respect of his new teammates, according to Kirk. The veteran receiver said Stroud’s ability to connect with players and coaches alike is a key reason for his early success.

“He’s got a bright future and really excited to work with him....”



“He’s going to take this team as far as we want to go, with him being at his best,” Kirk said. “He’s been great within the few months of spending time around him, communicating with him in the locker room, outside the facility, he’s got a bright future and I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

Kirk, who spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before playing three years in Jacksonville, said he believes he has found the right fit in Houston — and the right quarterback to help the Texans contend for a championship.

“I think I’m in the right place, with the right quarterback,” Kirk said.

The Texans are scheduled to open training camp next month.