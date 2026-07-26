Calen Bullock's latest warning should concern every NFL offense

Appearing on a recent episode of the Exciting Mics Podcast, Houston Texans Pro Bowl safety Calen Bullock uttered a grave warning for offenses around the NFL.

Speaking to the co-hosts in Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and a fellow Texan defender in Reed Blankenship, Bullock began his challenge by expressing, "We're hearing all the talks. Especially, our defensive mindset, every week we hear we're the #1 defense, but we still gotta go out there and show it." He then provided the soundbyte of the segment by articulating how his defensive counterparts are now on a mission to remind the league of how destructive they can be all over again.

The Texans' defense is ready to remind the NFL of their defensive prowess

Bullock proceeded to articulate his team's collective " competitive amnesia" by stating,

"All that is erased now. Coming into this season, we're no longer the #1 defense. We gotta go out there and prove it again. And offense, they feel the same way. We feel like, we got a chip on our shoulder."

Even though Houston's defensive reputation has been seared into the NFL lexicon amongst various local and mainstream media pundits, Bullock is factually correcting in stating that the Texans are no longer the best overall unit in the sports heading into 2026.

At this point, every team is at 0-0. If you refresh ESPN.com? 0-0. If you check Google for the NFL standings? 0-0. All we can do at the moment is fire up Youtube for 2025-2026 Texans defensive highlights to see their ferocious tear through offenses around the league. However, the fact remains that Houston's "prove it" mentality doesn't bode well for opponents who already just experienced the best defensive effort in the history of the franchise.

Before last season, never in team history has the defense finished in the top two of both yards allowed and points allowed.

Houston's defense has a loaded roster

They currently field three All-Pro's (Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr.), six Pro Bowlers (Hunter, Anderson Jr., Stingley Jr., Azeez Al-Shaair, Kamari Lassiter, Bullock), a Super Bowl champion (Blankenship) and the two of the highest paid at their respective positions in NFL history (Anderson and Stingley). Along with that, they added who many considered one of the three best defensive tackles in this past draft in Ohio State's Kayden McDonald.

Holistically, the league's best defense just got even better. More importantly, they're not satisfied with old accolades, and they don't sound comfortable with the idea of resting on their 2025 laurels.

If the unit can remain relatively healthy throughout the season, we could be looking at an even more lethal combination of weapons than we saw last year. Offensive coordinators and quarterbacks, beware.