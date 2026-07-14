Shortly after news broke that Houston Texans co-founder Janice McNair has passed away, her son Cal McNair, the Texans' Chair and CEO, offered touching words of reflection on his mother's lasting impact.

Via the team's X account, McNair expressed,

"Mom was exceptional. She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football. It’s impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom. Outside of our family, nothing mattered more to her than her beloved Texans. I remain honored to lead this franchise and build on the foundation my parents set when they brought football back to Houston. Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team and our community, and her giving spirit will always be embedded in the fabric of our organization. While I’m heartbroken, I take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with my dad, her favorite teammate."

McNair's memory will surely be a theme throughout their upcoming 25th anniversary season.