Houston Texans lose beloved co-founder Janice McNair at 89

Tragic news has come out of the Houston Texans organization today, as Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair has reportedly passed away today at the age of 89 years old.

Through the team's official X account, they mentioned that McNair passed away peacefully in Houston this afternoon with her family by her side.

Her legacy in Houston is cemented in stone, as her and late husband Bob McNair helped bring the city of Houston back into the national football scene with the launch of the Texans in the 2002 season. Beyond that, Mrs. McNair was a trailblazer and impactful force in the community, as she's known for her leadership and philanthropy.

Some of her lifetime accolades included:

Induction into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor in 2025 (fourth member)

Houston Sports Awards Lifetime Achievement Award (2025)

Legacy of Excellence Award (2025)

Angels of Hope Honoree (2009)

Urban Campout Gala Honoree (2005)

Mrs. McNair will be missed by friends and family, and will leave a lasting memory in the city of Houston.