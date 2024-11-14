C.J. Stroud shows up on the Houston Texans injury report ahead of Week 11
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans have seen several stars sidelined this season due to injury. They're hopeful that Nico Collins will return in Week 11, which should help their aerial attack.
Collins was leading the NFL with 567 yards through five games but has missed five in a row after suffering a hamstring injury. While he's expected to be back, there's now a reason to be concerned about their quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
Houston released their injury report for Thursday and Stroud popped up with an injured right hand.
Stroud, who won the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year Award, has struggled over the past couple of weeks. In addition to losing Collins, they saw Stefon Diggs go down with a torn ACL in a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
That victory was the only one Houston has had over the past four weeks. Despite this, they're heavily favored heading into their showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Dallas has dropped four games in a row, and has yet to win at home. They're sitting at 3-6 and have dealt with plenty of their own injuries. The most significant is Dak Prescott, who was shut down for the year after suffering a hamstring tear.
Cooper Rush started in his place in Week 10 and had 45 yards on 12-of-23 passing. Dallas lost to Philly 34-6. His performance has led to calls for Trey Lance to take over.
That's why this feels like the right game for Houston to get back on track, but they need Stroud to be under center, and healthy, to avoid a letdown.