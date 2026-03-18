C.J. Stroud just flexed his leadership amid Texans acquiring All-Pro G Wyatt Teller

Yesterday, the Houston Texans sent shockwaves throughout the fanbase upon their acquisition of former Cleveland Brown and two-time All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller on a two-year, $23 million max deal ($16 million base salary). Although Houston had already made several investments across the offensive line prior to that point (tackle Braden Smith, guard Ed Ingram, etc.), Teller’s arrival signaled the culmination of the team’s offseason priority of truly upgrading the unit from last season’s iteration.

Interestingly, KPRC 2’s Texans Insider Aaron Wilson also added another wrinkle to the development, when he mentioned how much of a role quarterback C.J. Stroud played in Teller’s final decision. Happening via a Youtube Q&A posted yesterday on Wilson’s channel, the interaction was:

Q: “What’s their relationship? How do they know each other?” (speaking of Stroud and Teller)

Wilson: “My understanding is that C.J. reached out and got in touch with him (Teller). I think he may have known some of the Browns that knew Wyatt, and he made a little connection there and they exchanged some messages. And C.J. with a little bit of recruiting.”

This is great news in terms of Stroud’s overall ownership of the direction of the team. Instead of being a bystander and just expecting things to happen independent of his own efforts, Stroud showed in this matter that he was committed to leading the way toward an upward progression for his franchise. His contribution here helped secure improvements that directly impact his ability to perform at the highest level for himself, the organization and his teammates.

Texans benefitting from leadership qualities of C.J. Stroud

This is not to say that Stroud was not a leader before. There are several instances of teammates and media praising the former Ohio State Buckeye for his poise and ability to build authentic relationships in the locker room. This has resulted in genuine outpourings of support for Stroud when things have gone poorly at times.

And this isn’t even the first time that Stroud’s recruiting chops have been on display, as he is credited with nudging the team to draft a wide receiver named Tank Dell out of the University of Houston alongside him in 2023.

Since then however, Stroud has endured multiple trials and disastrous situations that many have leveraged as an opportunity to call into question his mental fortitude and attention to detail. These lows have also led to a perceived “aloofness” from Stroud, most commonly drawn from the several images of him looking “disinterested” and “discouraged” on sidelines during games where his play was insufficient for the moment (i.e. 2025 Divisional playoff round vs. New England Patriots).

The news of Teller’s signing yesterday helped to chip away at the new negative image of Stroud by demonstrating his commitment and focus even in spite of those who believe the contrary. While his decisions shouldn’t be predicated on what random fans and national analysts express from their variety of platforms, it’s still significant for the development of Stroud and the team to know how invested he still is both now and for the future.

Stroud is committed to growing as a leader in spite of problematic periods

Speaking at the Global Humanitarian Awards last month, Stroud gave a speech about the significance of suffering, and how his responses to it are just as important as the problems faced. Texans Analyst Houston Stressans quoted Stroud via his X account with,

“Of course my last game didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I’m okay with suffering in front of people, because I know somebody’s going to see how I respond. We all have bad days, but my response needs to be in humility, in joy, in gratitude, because my savior was on the cross for me.”

He then shouts out the city of Houston by expressing, “I’m so grateful to be in Houston, this city has welcomed me with open arms.”

Yesterday’s development was an example of Stroud putting action to his words and demonstrating to all that his character and diligence has not wavered, no matter what the recency bias of many may say of him.

Yes, we should celebrate the fact that Housto now has a majorly upgraded set of offensive protectors for Stroud, but it’s even better to witness the fourth-year passer’s ownership of himself and the path to excellence that he desires for those around him.