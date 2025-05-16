Analyst claims CJ Stroud faces unfair criticism after Texans’ offensive struggles in 2024

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t deliver the record-shattering encore many anticipated in 2024, but analysts say the blame for the team’s offensive regression should not fall squarely on his shoulders.

Despite leading Houston back to the postseason and remaining productive, Stroud endured a turbulent campaign marked by 52 sacks and 12 interceptions. The Texans’ offensive line and scheme drew criticism throughout the season, with NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms arguing Stroud was “unfairly blamed” for the unit’s struggles.

“There were issues with the way they protect schematically and how things were done at the line of scrimmage that just weren’t favorable to C.J. Stroud, and they were unfair,” Simms said while discussing Houston’s recently released 2025 schedule. “I watched too many games to go, ‘Wait, this guy just isn’t going to be blocked?’”

Simms noted that Stroud was not afforded control over pass protection at the line of scrimmage and lacked reliable check-down options when plays broke down, compounding the quarterback’s challenges.

New Offensive Direction, Familiar Hurdles

The Texans will look to rebound under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, with hopes that a revised scheme can revitalize the attack. Stroud, who regressed statistically last season but still led Houston to an AFC South title, retains the confidence of the organization and analysts alike.

However, Houston faces significant personnel questions heading into 2025. Standout receiver Tank Dell is expected to miss the entire season after a severe knee injury, and Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil was traded away in the offseason. The projected tackle duo of Trent Brown and Cam Robinson brings veteran experience, but questions remain about the offensive line’s ability to protect Stroud.

Simms expressed optimism that the line “will be better,” but acknowledged that talent and execution must improve to support any schematic adjustments.

Texans Remain Favorites in AFC South

Despite the adversity, Houston enters the 2025 season as the team to beat in the AFC South. The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars each present challenges, but none match the Texans’ combination of talent and recent playoff experience under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

While the division rivals continue their search for franchise quarterbacks, the Texans believe they have their answer in Stroud - even if the supporting cast and system around him remain a work in progress.