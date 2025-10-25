49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not hold back on what makes Texans defense great

Although everyone in Houston knows better, there's probably a decent-sized chunk of the NFL's casual fan base that would look at the 2-4 record alongside the Houston Texans' name and assume that this is a mediocre football team that has been a disappointment on both sides of the ball. Of course, those who have been paying close attention to the Texans season thus far know this couldn't be further from the truth.

Despite a 2-4 record, you could make the case -- quite easily, by the way -- that the Texans defense is the very best in the NFL. Hell, it's a case I've made on numerous occasions already this season.

Even in their four losses this season, Houston's defense has done its part, holding the Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars to 20 points or fewer in their opening three losses of the season, and putting up a far better effort against the Seattle Seahawks than the 27-19 final indicated. The Texans turned the Seahawks over four times, and only one of Seattle's scoring drives this past Monday night went for more than 50 yards.

This is just a small sampling from the mountain of data that could be provided in support of Houston's defense being the best in the league. But why listen to me when you could hear it from one of the brightest offensive minds in all of professional football?

Kyle Shanahan dishes on the defense of the Houston Texans

For multiple seasons, DeMeco Ryans served on Kyle Shanahan's staff in San Francisco, so Shanahan knows first-hand how impactful Ryans' presence can be on a defense. And after careful evaluation of the film, he knows that this Texans defense can give Mac Jones and the entire 49ers offense fits on Sunday afternoon.

"DeMeco has them playing at a very high level; very sound defense," Kyle Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. “Anytime that you go up against a defense who has extremely sound coverages, you want to know about their pass rush because with sound coverages, it’s tough to get big plays."

Surprisingly, the Texans pass rush has been one of the areas that hasn't been top-tier this season. Heading into this matchup, Houston ranks just 20th in pressure rate, 22nd in total sacks and 27th in hurry rate. In 2024, Houston was better in all three of these categories than they have been in 2025, yet heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Niners, the Texans defense is still lights out against the pass, ranking 1st in opponent quarterback rating and 2nd in completion percentage allowed.

Just imagine when Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and co. start getting after the quarterback like they did last season, when Houston finished the year with the fourth-most sacks in the NFL. Then how dominant can this defense be?

“They are going to get after you at times. That pocket is going to collapse at times. But you have to make sure if it does collapse that you protect that ball and don’t turn it over,” Shanahan declared. “They’re going to be tested because this is a very good defense."