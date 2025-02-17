4 Houston Texans players who may not finish out their current deals

Following 20 wins over the past two season, the Houston Texans know they're headed in the right direction.

Their roster is full of talent but some areas need to be addressed. Some stick out like a sore thumb, the way their offensive line does. Others are more subtle, including tight end where the production left a lot to be desired in 2024.

READ MORE: 3 free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans should target in 2025

General manager Nick Caserio will be tasked with figuring out every area they can improve. That's why these four players could find themselves in danger of being let go before their contracts end.

Jimmie Ward, S

When DeMeco Ryans took over as the head coach in 2023, he brought over some familiar faces. One was Jimmie Ward, who was tasked with helping the secondary get up to speed with the newy system.

Ward has been a solid player for the Texans, with 98 tackles and three interceptions. However, he has been unable to stay on the field. In two years, he has played in just 20 games and missed 14.

Houston won't save much by releasing Ward — $1.04 million in cap savings according to Over The Cap — but if they can't trust him to suit up, that might be the route they take.

Kenyon Green, G

No Houston player took more criticism than Kenyon Green in 2024. The first-round pick from Texas A&M hasn't lived up to expectations and was considered a weak point on their offensive line.

Green, who missed the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury, suffered another injury in 2024. This time, he was relegated to the bench when he returned. He has one year left on his rookie deal but might not finish it out.

Dalton Schultz, TE

A former Dallas Cowboys, Dalton Schultz signed a one-year deal in 2023 and had 635 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions. That led to a three-year extension worth $36 million.

His first campaign under that deal was a letdown as Schultz had 53 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns. With the injuries to Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs, Houston needed Schultz to step up and he never really did.

It's not likely he gets released in 2025 but the Texans could move on in 2026 and save $11.5 million. He'll get a chance to prove he should be kept around but he needs to show improvement.

Denico Autry, DT

Houston wanted to create a pass-rushing nightmare for opposing teams. They did this by adding Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry in free agency to work alongside Will Anderson Jr.

Hunter was a star in his first season with the Texans whereas Autry fell flat. He got off on the wrong foot when he was suspended for six games and while he had flashes of great play, he recorded just 13 tackles and three sacks.

The Texans could save $8.79 million by making him a post-June 1 release, which feels like the way they'll go.