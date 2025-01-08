4 bold predictions as Houston Texans face Chargers in NFL playoffs

The postseason is here and for the second year in a row, the Houstn Texans will host a playoff game.

Last year, they upended the Cleveland Browns in a lopsided contest. This time around, they'll face the Los Angeles Chargers who come in with a record of 11-6 and have an experienced coach in Jim Harbaugh.

Houston is the underdog in this one but anything can happen when they take the field on Saturday, including another playoff win for the home team at NRG Stadium. A victory is even more likely if these four bold predictions come true.

4. Joe Mixon goes for 150 yards

Los Angeles has an interesting run defense. They were 14th in the NFL in yardage but first in keeping teams out of the end zone. Oddly enough, they were 27th in yards per attempt, giving up 4.7 per carry.

That's good news for Joe Mixon, who topped 1,000 yards rushing in Week 18. In this first bold prediction, he continues to move the chains as he racks up more than 150 yards.

3. Justin Herbert is picked off twice

The Houston defense recorded 19 interceptions this season. Justin Herbert threw just three.

It's a battle of strength vs. strength but in this one, the Texans are going to need their defense to rise to the occasion. This bold prediction is that Derek Stingley Jr. and the rest of the secondary get it done and record two interceptions on Herbert.

2. Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter have 2 sacks each

One reason the Texans have been able to record so many interceptions is their impressive pass rush. They had 49 sacks on the season with Danielle Hunter picking up 12 and Will Anderson recording 11.

Los Angeles has had a tough time protecting Herbert, who was sacked 41 times, which is nearly 2.5 per game. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke hardly played but with just five pass attempts, he was sacked three times.

That's a recipe for success for the Houston duo which is why they each pick up two sacks in this bold prediction.

1. C.J. Stroud doesn't turn the ball over

One of the issues C.J. Stroud has had this season has been turnovers. After throwing just five interceptions as a rookie, he had 12 this year. That's been detrimental to their offense and if they want to make a run in the playoffs, he has to protect the football.

This final bold prediction is that he does exactly that and plays a clean game. That, along with the other predictions, could keep them alive for at least another round.