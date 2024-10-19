3 key matchups for the Houston Texans in Week 7 against Green Bay
The 5-1 Houston Texans face the 4-2 Green Bay Packers on Sunday. With Green Bay last in the division, they have a lot to be fighting for in this matchup. Heading into the season, nobody thought their division would be this good, or that they’d be in last place.
Despite what the standings may show, they’re still a good football team that very likely could give Houston a good fight. Many players on both sides of the ball will be facing off, so let’s look at three key matchups to keep your eyes on this weekend.
Stefon Diggs vs Jaire Alexander
These two have had many great battles and even had Jaire Alexander calling Stefon Diggs a “decent receiver” and a “little boy” before their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Now, Diggs has started to heat up as the season progresses.
He’s totaled 392 yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions and has come into his own since the injury to Nico Collins. Who wins this battle may not determine the outcome of the game, but if Alexander is on Diggs for the whole game, that will open up plays for Tank Dell, who’s also beginning to step up.
Jalen Pitre vs Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed has been one of the only consistent bright spots on this Packers offense, totaling 442 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions, including a 139-yard and one-touchdown day against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jalen Pitre, splitting time at the nickel position with Houston, will give Reed a strong fight, and should be able to hold his ground as he’s been having a strong season. If Pitre can lock up Reed, Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, who have been very good as of late, can be counted on to do their part in the secondary.
Laremy Tunsil vs Preston Smith
Despite having 12 penalties called on him, Laremy Tunsil has held up well blocking. He’s allowed two sacks and has received a 68.2 overall grade from PFF. Smith, on the other hand, has had a solid season. He’s totaled 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.
This should be a good matchup, and we may see some more penalties called on Tunsil. But if his blocking can hold up, Stroud’s jersey should be spotless by the end of the game. The Packers’ pass rush has been average through the first month and a half of the season, with fellow starter Rashan Gary totaling just one sack and three hits to the quarterback. With how well the pass blocking has been this season, this should be another good performance from the offensive line.