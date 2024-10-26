3 Indianapolis Colts to watch for against Texans in Week 8
The Cj Stroud and the 5-2 Houston Texans fell to the Green Bay Packers 24-22 last Sunday and are heading back to Texas to face off against Anthony Richardson and the 4-3 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. The Colts are closing in on the Texans’ top spot in the division, but the Texans aren’t looking to let them pass.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts have scored 155 total points this season and allowed opposing teams to score 149 points, while the Texans have scored 165 total points and allowed opposing teams to score 159 points against them.
With that being said, here are three Indianapolis Colts to watch for in Week 8:
Michael Pittman Jr, WR
Michael Pittman Jr caught three of his five targets for 63 yards, averaging 21 yards per reception and two first downs last week against the Packers. This season, Pittman has 28 of his 47 targets for 336 yards, averages 12 yards per reception, 14 first downs, and two touchdowns.
The Colts are averaging 206.3 passing yards this season, while the Texans allow opponents to pass for 167.7 yards per game. Pittman Jr put up his best numbers of the year with Joe Flacco under center, but with his talents, he can make plays regardless of who the passer is.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 28 Receptions (63.6)
- 336 Receiving Yards (12 Yards Per Reception)
- 14 Receiving First Down
- 2 Receiving Touchdown
EJ Speed, LB
EJ Speed was out last week against the Dolphins with a knee injury but was back at practice this week for a Colts team that is hurting at the linebacker position. Speed has recorded 60 total tackles, 24 stops, five hurries, one quarterback hit and has allowed 27 receptions on 32 targets for 237 yards through six games. The Indianapolis Colts allow opposing teams to rush for an average of 159.9 yards and 0.9 touchdowns per game, while the Texans are averaging 123 yards and one touchdown per game this season.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 60 Total Tackles (44 Solo - 16 Assisted - 3 For Loss)
- 24 Stops
- 1 Quarterback Hit
- 27 Receptions Allowed (84.4%)
- 237 Receiving Yards Allowed (5 Yards Per Reception)
Anthony Richardson, QB
Anthony Richardson completed ten of his 24 attempted passes for 129 yards, averaged 5.4 yards per attempt, seven first downs, and rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries, averaging four yards per rush, three first downs, and one fumble. This season, Richardson has completed 49 of his 101 attempted passes for 783 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, 33 first downs, three touchdowns, and six interceptions through five games. Richardson has also rushed for 197 yards on 35 carries, 13 first downs, one touchdown, and four fumbles.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 49/101 Completions (48.5%)
- 783 Passing Yards (156.6 Yards Per Game)
- 33 Passing First Downs
- 3 Passing Touchdowns
- 6 Interceptions
- 35 Carries
- 197 Rushing Yards (5.6 Yards Per Carry)
- 13 Rushing First Down
- 1 Rushing Touchdown
- 4 Fumble