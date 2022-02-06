Houston Texans rumors: Jonathon Gannon informed he’s out of HC running
It appears that the Houston Texans may be whittling down their head coaching finalists.
After the initial news of Jonathon Gannon, Josh McCown, and Brian Flores being the Houston Texans’ three finalists for the head coaching role, it’s been rumored that Gannon is out. Josina Anderson, who spent many years with ESPN, was the first to report this.
If this is indeed true, that means the finalists are down to McCown and Flores. There’s no way the Texans can afford to mess this up. With the chances resting equally at 50 percent for each remaining candidates, the Texans are either going to spring themselves into competing for a playoffs spot.
Or risk becoming the biggest laughingstock in the league since they made the ill-fated DeAndre Hopkins trade in 2020. That’s quite the tightrope to walk.
So who will the Houston Texans hire as their next head coach?
It’s going to be the most intriguing hire that remains (the Saints and Dolphins are the other teams that haven’t found a head coach). Could they wait until the Super Bowl is over and then make a run at Kevin O’Connell in any way?
Or is the delay in the hiring waiting to hear what happens in Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL? It’s definitely something to have pause on. But, regardless of why the Texans have taken so long, it’s starting to get a bit concerning.
Eric Bienemy is interviewing with the Saints on Sunday, so if Bienemy doesn’t get the job (which would be insane), could Houston then ask for an interview with Bienemy?
There are so many questions that won’t be answered until the job is awarded to someone- and then there will be even more.