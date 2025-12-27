Week 17 'Speaking With The Enemy' - Jason Reed of Bolt Beat

Welcome to the Week 17, post-Christmas edition of 'Speaking with the Enemy,' a weekly feature here at Toro Times where I'll be sleuthing for some intel on each week's Houston Texans opponent.

This week, ahead of a Wild Card Round rematch against the Los Angeles Chargers, I spoke with Jason Reed of Bolt Beat to fill us in on what we should be expecting from the Chargers in this Saturday's matchup between two of the hottest teams in the AFC.

Sonny Giuliano: Alright Jason, I want to start here: these are two of the hottest teams in football, with the Texans on an NFL-best 7 game winning streak, and the Chargers winners of 4 straight. Yet it feels like the Texans, despite having not even clinched a postseason berth, are considered the more dangerous of these two teams. But with LA in control of its own destiny in the AFC West, why do you think it is the Chargers remain under the radar?

Jason Reed: It's hard to pinpoint exactly why the Chargers are so overlooked, especially when you consider how similar this team is to the Texans. While it's not quite on the same level, the Chargers have won with a stifling defense in recent weeks. My best guess is injuries. In the back of everyone's mind, they still know this team is playing without Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, and that Justin Herbert is playing through a broken left hand.

SG: I think it's fair to say that Justin Herbert is one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the league. Some are eager to put him into that upper echelon of QB's, while others remain in the 'win something first' camp. What have you seen from Herbert this year, and where do you stand in this debate?

JR: Herbert is undoubtedly one of the most talented, and tough, quarterbacks in the league. It's absolutely fair to put him in that elite tier of quarterbacks as he has shown time and time again just how talented he is even when the Chargers stack the deck against him. But it's also fair to critique the lack of playoff wins, as he has played pretty poorly in his two trips to the playoffs. He'll never fully shake that narrative until he goes out and does it, but I have a feeling the rest of the NFL world will come to see Justin Hebert for the elite QB he is in due time.

SG: Give me the scoop on the pass-catchers that Justin Herbert has been working with this year. Heading into the season, this appeared to be a weakness, yet heading into Week 17, the Chargers are the only team in the NFL with 4 players with at least 600 receiving yards.

JR: It's been a collection of talented guys who all step up in different situations depending on the matchup. There's no true No. 1 receiver (although on the outside it may appear to be Ladd McConkey). Herbert has done a great job spreading the around and getting each of his talented receivers involved.

SG: How has this team managed to remain one of the best in the AFC without both of their Pro Bowl caliber starting tackles?

JR: Defense, Justin Herbert, and coaching. The defense has really stepped up when the Chargers need it, Herbert has carried the offense to an acceptable level, and Jim Harbaugh has established a winning culture that shows up in crunch time.

SG: We've spent a lot of time on the offensive side of the ball. Give me some players to watch on the Chargers defense who could make an impact this Saturday against the Texans.

JR: Tuli Tuipulotu has been the best player on this defense and is not a well-known name outside LA. The pass-rush trio with him, Khalil Mack, and Odafe Oweh is legitimately dangerous and can swing the game. The secondary is similar to the wide receiver room with a lot of interchangeable talent with various players stepping up in different games. The biggest x-factor may be Marlowe Wax, who is filling in at linebacker after Denzel Perryman was suspended two games. Max had a strong preseason, but wasn't overly impressive (nor terrible) in his opportunities earlier this year.

SG: What's the biggest difference between this version of the Chargers and the version that got blown out by the Texans in the Wild Card round last year?

JR: Justin Herbert has way better weapons around him. The offensive line is worse, the defense might be a tad better, but the weapons are far better this year across the board. Wide receiver, tight end, and running back are all leaps and bounds above where they were in January.

SG: If Los Angeles manages to snap Houston's win streak, what do you expect the reason why will be?

JR: If that happens, it'll be an ugly football game where the Chargers execute in key spots down the stretch. It would likely be very similar to the team's wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 and 15.