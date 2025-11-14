Week 11 'Speaking With The Enemy' - Justin Melo of Titan Sized

Welcome to the Week 11 edition of 'Speaking with the Enemy,' a new weekly feature here at Toro Times where I'll be sleuthing for some intel on each week's Houston Texans opponent.

This week, ahead of a Week 4 rematch with the Tennessee Titans, I circled back with Justin Melo of Titan Sized to check in on how the Titans season is going and what we could expect from Tennessee in this matchup and in the 2026 offseason.

Sonny Giuliano: Well Justin, last time we spoke, way back in Week 4, Brian Callahan was still the coach of the Tennessee Titans. Now it's Mike McCoy filling in as the team's interim head coach after Callahan was fired. What's the status of this head coaching opening? Do we expect McCoy is going to get a serious look at maintaining full-time status in the offseason, or are there any early favorites emerging outside of the organization?

Justin Melo: Mike McCoy hasn't done enough to garner any consideration. GM Chad Brinker and president Chad Brinker will lead the process. It's early, but expect Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, and Arthur Smith to be potential candidates.

SG: Somewhat related question... where does everyone in Tennessee stand on Mike Vrabel? From the outside, it seemed like nobody was really too thrilled that he was ousted a couple of years back, but now that he's turned the Patriots into an AFC contender overnight, it needs to be leaving an even more sour taste in the mouths of fans in Music City.

JM: The Mike Vrabel conversation is a divisive one in Tennessee. He was 6-18 in his final 24 games in charge and wanted more power. Vrabel is an outstanding coach, but ownership soured on his blunt approach and request to have full roster control.

SG: You were bullish on Cam Ward after the first three games of his NFL career. Where do things stand now as we approach Week 11, and where has Ward made the biggest strides since these two teams last played?

JM: Cam Ward is a rookie quarterback who is going through his growing pains. The lackluster situation around him has been tough to overcome. Ward has performed far better than the box score indicates, and leadership remains excited about his direction.

SG: Aside from Ward, who are the young Titans players who have impressed during the 2025 season? Take your pick of any guys on their first contract.

JM: Rookie WR Chimere Dike has really emerged. He leads the NFL in All-Purpose yards and may be a Pro Bowl as a rookie for his return efforts. He also had back-to-back games with 70 receiving yards earlier this season.

SG: Probably not too early for the Titans to start thinking about the NFL Draft. What's the biggest position of need for this team heading into the 2026 season, and is there a particular player(s) that you and Titans fans are setting your sights on?

JM: The Titans will enter the draft with massive needs at EDGE, WR, and CB. Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese, Jordyn Tyson, and Carnell Tate are some early targets. If the Titans get the no. 1 pick, expect them to trade out.

SG: If the Titans come into Houston and pull off the upset -- and effectively end Houston's 2025 postseason hopes -- what will be the reason why Tennessee was able to get their 2nd win of the year?

JM: Cam Ward feels refreshed after the bye week and the Titans are getting Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons, and Arden Key back from injury. Meanwhile, the Texans are banged up, with CJ Stroud among the players sitting Sunday.