Two players the Texans should let walk in free agency

Heading into the 2026 free agency cycle, the Houston Texans have at least 22 players that will have unrestricted access to the NFL market come March 11th.

Full free agent list:

Christian Kirk

Jimmie Ward

Denico Autry

Sheldon Rankins

Derek Barnett

E.J. Speed

Foley Fatukasi

Tommy Townsend

Tim Settle Jr.

Nick Chubb

M.J. Stewart

Braxton Berrios

Dare Ogunbowale

Ed Ingram

Kurt Hinish

Naquan Jones

Leki Fotu

K'Von Wallace

Christian Harris

Damone Clark

Ja'Marcus Ingram

Trent Brown

Of these players, standouts like defensive tackles Tim Settle Jr. and Sheldon Rankins and guard Ed Ingram will definitely be huge losses in the event of any of them leaving Houston.

Most likely, general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Demeco Ryans have already begun deliberations on who the priorities are when the free agency window opens in about a month.



With that said, there are also several names on the list that have probably played their last down as a Texan in 2025. For one reason or another, here are two players the Texans should allow to test the free agent market in March.

Jimmie Ward (Safety, two years a Texan)

One of the first moves that Caserio and Ryans executed upon the arrival of Ryans as the head man was to bring safety Jimmie Ward over from the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $13 million deal. Ryans coached Ward while in the Bay area, so the move to acquire the nine-year veteran made a ton of sense (Ward was later given a one-year extension to remain for the 2025-2026 season).

On top of hopefully being a quality contributor, Ward would bring an experienced presence in the locker room that would be instrumental in developing younger players and establishing a team-wide cultural shift.

In 20 of 51 possible games to play, Ward accumulated 98 total tackles (65 solo, 33 assist), one forced fumble and three interceptions (including a pick-6 in 2024).

TEXANS PICK SIX AND THEY TAKE THE LEAD!!!



(via @HoustonTexans)pic.twitter.com/m7nGUbp3Ch — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 24, 2024

Ward played in only 39% of the games due to multiple major injuries from 2023-2024 and off the field issues in 2025.

With the secondary already playing at an elite level, and Ward about to turn 35 years old in July, a clean break between the two sides couldn't have come at a more opportune time for the franchise.

Dare Ogunbowale (running back, four years a Texan)

This one hurts a bit, because running back Dare Ogunbowale has been part of some big moments for the Texans since his arrival in 2022.

He's functioned as an emergency kicker in Houston's now famous 39-37 come-from-behind victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, and he grabbed the game winning touchdown reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week four of 2024.

He also ran in the go-ahead touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14's 20-10 victory.

Dare Ogunbowale gives the Texans the lead!



HOUvsKC on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/DmlHut1H7l — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2025

This one is more of a number crunch situation. Houston is already carrying names like Joe Mixon, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks on the roster, and there may be the possibility of the team further addressing the position in the offseason with more additions (draft, free agency).

With fewer snaps to go around, Ogunbowale and the Texans mutually parting ways may be the best for both sides. It's been a fun ride with Ogunbowale in the backfield, but 2025 might've been his last in Deep Steel Blue.

The NFL Free Agency window opens Wednesday, March 11th at 4:00 p.m. EST.