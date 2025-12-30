Two longtime Texans foes named finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2026

In 2024, Andre Johnson became the first player who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Houston Texans to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2028, J.J. Watt will become the second such player to achieve this honor. But in 2026, two players who battled the Houston Texans two times a year could be receiving their Gold Jackets in Canton, Ohio on the first weekend of August.

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two longtime Indianapolis Colts made the cut. Along with the likes of likely first ballot Hall of Famers such as Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Vinatieri and Reggie Wayne could too earn their induction within the next few weeks, and Texans fans know all too well how great these two players were during their respective careers.

Reggie Wayne career numbers: 211 games, 1,070 receptions (11th in NFL history), 14,345 receiving yards (10th in NFL history), 82 touchdowns (31st in NFL history)

Reggie Wayne per game averages: 5.07 receptions, 68.0 receiving yards, 0.39 touchdowns

Reggie Wayne career numbers vs. Texans: 24 games, 132 receptions, 1,636 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns

Reggie Wayne per game averages vs. Texans: 5.5 receptions, 68.2 receiving yards, 0.50 touchdowns

Adam Vinatieri career numbers: 365 games (2nd in NFL history), 715 field goal attempts (most in NFL history), 599 field goals made (most in NFL history), 83.8% (39th in NFL history)

Adam Vinatieri career numbers vs. Texans: 27 games, 55 field goal attempts, 48 field goals made, 87.3%

It's also worth noting that Vinatieri hit a 42-yard field goal against the Texans in 2018 that was the 566th of his career, surpassing Morten Andersen for the most in NFL history, while Wayne has the 2nd-most receiving yards and the most receiving touchdowns among all opposing players in Houston Texans history.

Additionally, among all players in AFC South history, only Andre Johnson (14,185) has more receiving yards than Reggie Wayne (14,000).