Troy Aikman destroys CJ Stroud after brutal pick-six against Patriots

It took just one half for C.J. Stroud to send Houston Texans fans into a full-on panic. The superstar quarterback entered one of the biggest games of his career against the New England Patriots with the weight of the season on his shoulders, and he collapsed in the first half. With multiple turnovers and more than a few questionable decisions, the young QB had fans collectively holding their breath every time he dropped back to pass.

An inexcusable interception early in the second quarter officially sent fans and analysts over the edge.

NFL legend and commentator Troy Aikman was brutally honest with Stroud after the ugly throw that cost the Texans so dearly.

Even the best quarterbacks in the NFL make mistakes from time to time. But Stroud was consistently putting the football in harm's way in the biggest game of the season. That recklessness came back to bite him in the second quarter against New England. After a play-action fake, Stroud immediately had pressure in his face. Instead of taking a sack or throwing the ball away, the young quarterback chose to heave the ball up blindly. It fell to Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones, who returned the interception 21 yards for a touchdown to take the lead.

Commentators often look to give players the benefit of the doubt when they make mistakes, but Aikman didn't hold back. He said, "CJ Stroud, you just simply can't throw a ball up like that hoping that someone on your team comes down with the football. Just a terrible decision on his part."

This interception wasn't his only mistake of the day. He threw four interceptions in the first half, putting the Texans in a nearly impossible situation. The mistake-laden game felt like a continuation of his up-and-down performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. These misfires are costing Houston time and time again.

Aikman's words were brutally honest, but it's a criticism that Stroud needs to hear. After a clinical rookie season, the 24-year-old has quietly been alarmingly reckless with the football. He threw 12 interceptions in his second year as a pro before throwing eight this season. With multiple turnovers in the playoffs, it's time for Stroud and the Texans to take a closer look at what may be the problem.