Three offensive linemen the Houston Texans still need to add before training camp

After an off-season spent rebuilding their offensive line, including signing Cam Robinson and drafting Aireontae Ersery, the Houston Texans may still have some work to do to protect their young quarterback. CJ Stroud was sacked 63 times last season, only behind Caleb Williams, according to Team Rankings. The Texans may have just enough cap space to make one more addition to their roster before training camp, and it has to be another lineman. Spotrac currently has Houston at $5.8M in cap space. Let’s take a look at several available options for the Texans.

Guard Brandon Scherff

At 33 years old, Scherff is still playing very good football. Last season, Scherff didn’t allow a sack in 1,013 snaps played, according to PFF . At his age, and this late in the off-season, Scherff should come relatively cheap while giving a young group a much needed veteran presence. The Texans guard position is filled with a lot of inexperienced players, leaving us with a lot of questions surrounding the position group.

Scherff will come in and compete for a starting job immediately with Juice Scruggs, who was a big reason for Stroud taking so many sacks. Adding Scherff allows Scruggs to stay at one position for the year, instead of shifting around the line as he did in 2024. Scherff has already been linked to the Texans as well, with House of Houston’s Chris Schaad listing the Texans as a fit for Scherff.

Guard Dalton Risner

Another guard is still in the position with the most questions before the Texans enter training camp. Risner comes in with plenty of experience, starting in 81 career games. Last year, Risner didn’t allow a sack through 537 snaps played. Risner is still only 29 years old and has plenty left in the tank. If he can find his way to Houston, Risner has a real chance at starting in Week 1. For as talented as Risner is, he’s been unable to find a home throughout his career. With a good season this year, the guard could find a home in Houston for the foreseeable future.

Tackle DJ Humphries

The Texans can’t have too much tackle depth, and Humphries will come at a very cheap price. With all the injuries Houston suffered to their line last year, having added depth to get them through the summer will be a good thing. After making the blockbuster trade of sending Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, which left a gaping hole at the tackle position, and adding Humphries, who has 100 career starts under his belt, will add competition with Trent Brown for the backup tackle job.