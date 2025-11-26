Texans show how thankful they are for the city of Houston with Thanksgiving Turkey Time event

For nearly a quarter-century, the city of Houston has rallied behind the Texans each and every week from September through January, providing support for the youngest franchise in the National Football League. The efforts of individual Texans players to give back to the community go uncovered far more often than they should, but each and every year in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, the team comes together to provide a boost to families in need ahead of the holiday season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Texans gave 1,000 Thanksgiving meals back to the community at NRG Stadium during their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Time event, with various players greeting fans and handing out turkeys, pies and all of the fixings. According to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, among the players in attendance were CJ Stroud, WIll Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, Calen Bullock, Ed Ingram, Ka'imi Fairbairn and many more. Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife Hannah were also in attendance.

“Just giving back to the community, this city gives a lot to this team. I feel like it’s the best thing to do is give back to the city. Every car, we wish them happy Thanksgiving," Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. said. “Happy to see how joyful they are and seeing us out here giving the tribute. Thanksgiving, I feel like it’s one of those days you talk about memories.”

“It’s a great feeling to come out here and impact the city of Houston, who has given us so much," wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson added. "Really just trying to make a difference in the community."

This isn't the only example this week of the Houston Texans making a difference in the community. Over the weekend, the CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans Foundations teamed up to hand out over 250 meals ahead of Thanksgiving Day. While DeMeco Ryans worked the lines, Stroud took photos and signed autographs for those in attendance.

Additionally, star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. launched the William Anderson Jr. Foundation and hosted a dinner for 150 local children this past Friday night.

Truthfully, the best thing the Texans could do to give back to the community in Houston is to continue their remarkable turnaround after an 0-3 start to the season. According to Tim Settle, that's exactly what the Texans plan to do.

"I feel like this is good, a successful Thanksgiving,” said Settle. “Kind of goes into the weekend, having a good Thanksgiving, leading to a good weekend and leading to a win this weekend."