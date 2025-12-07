Texans rookies looking forward to Kansas City homecoming on Sunday night

The only thing colder than the temperature in Kansas City on Sunday night will be the reception that the Houston Texans get inside of Arrowhead Stadium. Well, that's at least applicable to 51 of the 53 players on Houston's roster, but for two first-year Texans, there will at least be a more-sizeable-than-expected contingent of fans in the stands braving the wintery weather in KC.

Aireontae Ersery and Jaylin Noel, a pair of rookies selected in the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft respectively, will have the opportunity to play in a stadium they each grew up going to and dreaming up taking the field in, with Ersery a native of Ruskin Heights and Noel growing up in Park Hill.

As is customary when returning to your hometown, both Ersery and Noel are planning on having a lot of friends and family members attend the game, making up what should be a very vocal minority inside of one of the league's loudest and most storied stadiums.

“Very exciting moment for me, surreal to be able to play to play in a stadium I grew up going to games too, and just knowing that I’ll have family there cheering me on,” Noel said, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. “It’s gonna be a very cool moment. Pretty much anybody that’s in my close circle are going to be there.”

That close circle, according to Wilson, includes Jaylin Noel's mother, grandmother, fiancee, and relatives living in Ireland who are coming back to the states for the game.

“The atmosphere there is crazy,” Noel said. “It’ll be fun to play in. It’s great. I’m going back home. Anytime I’m able to make an impact on the game, it’s special.”

Unlike Jaylin Noel, who has visited Arrowhead as a spectator numerous times, and played there on a handful of occasions during college, this will mark the first trip to the Chiefs home stadium for Aireontae Ersery.

“I know it’s going to be loud,” Ersery said. “Get mentally ready for that. It’s pretty cool, man. I’ve never actually been to a Chiefs game in-person. I’ve always watched them on TV. To go there and be in the stadium and play in the stadium, it’s a full-circle moment.”

While there's no guarantee that any balls will come in the direction of Jaylin Noel, the presence of Aireontae Ersery will be felt every single play of the game, as he stepped in and has served as Houston's starting left tackle since training camp began. He'll not only be tasked with keeping CJ Stroud's blindside protected, but also in ensuring that Houston's rushing attack does its part in making life easier for Stroud.