The Houston Texans just rewarded one of the best kickers in the game.

According to multiple reports, the Texans and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn have agreed to terms on a two-year, $13 million extension, making him the highest paid in the NFL at his position.

This follows a historic season for the 10-year veteran, as he tied legendary Philadelphia Eagles kick David Akers' record for most field goals made in a single season with 44.





The UCLA product has been one of the clutchest kickers in recent NFL history, and one of the true workhorses for a Texans' team that has lacked a consistent scoring punch for the last two seasons.

More details on Fairbairn's importance to Houston soon to come.