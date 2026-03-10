Toro Times
Texans reward workhorse Ka'imi Fairbairn with richest kicking contract in the NFL

The Houston Texans just made K Ka'imi Fairbairn the highest paid kicker in the NFL.
ByClayton Anderson|
Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans just rewarded one of the best kickers in the game.

According to multiple reports, the Texans and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn have agreed to terms on a two-year, $13 million extension, making him the highest paid in the NFL at his position.
This follows a historic season for the 10-year veteran, as he tied legendary Philadelphia Eagles kick David Akers' record for most field goals made in a single season with 44.

The UCLA product has been one of the clutchest kickers in recent NFL history, and one of the true workhorses for a Texans' team that has lacked a consistent scoring punch for the last two seasons.

More details on Fairbairn's importance to Houston soon to come.

