Texans respond to Jaylin Noel setback by signing former Raiders wide receiver

According to the KPRC 2 Houston Texans Insider Aaron Wilson, the team has signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner to a deal after working him out some time this Summer.

The move is seen as an insurance-driven depth maneuver at the moment, as slot receiver Jaylin Noel is working his way back from what was described as a minor hand injury ahead of training camp.

Signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in 2021, Turner has struggled to maintain a consistent place on NFL rosters throughout his career. Though he technically has five years' worth of experience, Turner has only seen a NFL field for live action in 2022 and 2024, both being for the team he signed with out of Pittsburgh. In those two seasons, Turner has played in 31 games while totaling 16 receptions (30 targets) for 158 yards (9.9 avg), only one touchdown and nine first downs gained.

In a corresponding move, the Texans waived rookie tight end Louis Hansen.