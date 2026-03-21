Texans Pro-bowl LB Al-Shaair credits HC DeMeco Ryans for career transformation

Now heading into his third year with the team, Houston Texans' Pro-Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is primed to lead his defensive brethren into battle again as one of the premier players at his position. After stops with three different teams amid seven total years of service, Al-Shaair finally broke through for his first Pro-Bowl selection, racking up 103 total tackles (48 solo, 55 assist), one forced fumble, two interceptions, and nine passes defended.

His hard-hitting style and game-changing ability has helped to exemplify what Houston's defensive unit is all about. His prowess is known league-wide, so much so to where his name has now popped up in trade rumors involving teams like the Dallas Cowboys (due to him being on the final year of his three-year contract signed in 2024).

Al-Shaair is a beloved member of the Texans' organization, which makes any thought of a trade-induced departure a laughable proposition. But, the fact that he's a hot commodity throughout the NFL is a testament to the elite play that he brings to the field every Sunday.

Al-Shaair won't give himself too much credit though, as he looks to his head coach (and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator) DeMeco Ryans as being one of the primary driving forces behind his impact with the team.

Al-Shaair praises HC DeMeco Ryans for career evolution and impact

On a recent episode of the "Gruden Goes Long" podcast, Al-Shaair extensively explained his career arc and how Ryans played a pivotal role in helping him to become one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

“I truly believe he might have been one of the best position coaches I’ve ever had. When I talk to other guys on how they were taught, I’m grateful that I went undrafted and had to deal with DeMeco Ryans for four years. He is a technician. Me, Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, it was not by mistake that all three of us have grown to be three of the best linebackers in the NFL. It was one person who had his hand right there in the middle of it & it was DeMeco.”

It makes sense that Ryans and Al-Shaair would bond on a deeper level, as the third-year head coach formerly patrolled the middle of the field himself as one of the most dominant linebackers of the early 2000's. Accolades-wise, Ryans won Defensive Rookie of the Year , along with being a two-time Pro-Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro. Statistically, the 10-year pro accumulated 971 total tackles (736 solo, 235 assist), 13.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles (10 fumbles recovered) and seven interceptions between the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryans' influence is palpable in Al-Shaair's development and ascencion

With Ryan's influence, Al-Shaair has solidified himself as a prominent and effective voice within the Texans organization. Although he had a bit of a controversial on-field start with the club in 2024, his consistency on and off the field has helped change the narrative and allow onlookers to see a passionate individual who just wants to go out and dominate at the game of football.

It's highly unlikely that Al-Shaair isn't a Texan after this year if his teammates and Ryans have anything to say about it. In fact, KPRC 2's Texans Insider Aaron Wilson even reported that both Houston and Al-Shaair are interested in an extension.

Al-Shaair has played his way into a highly sought after player, but his talents are best suited to be one of the leaders of the best defense in the NFL.