Here's when the Texans-Patriots Divisional Round game will be on next week

The Houston Texans are headed to the Divisional Round for a third consecutive campaign. However, they lost the previous two chances and will be hoping for better results this time around.

Houston's elite defense propelled them to their emphatic 30-6 Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a dominant performance from a truly special unit. But the sledding figures to get tougher moving forward as the Texans shift their attention to what lies ahead: the New England Patriots.

Suddenly, the Texans are Foxborough-bound to face the Patriots. Houston will be tasked with slowing down New England star quarterback Drake Maye on the road with a trip to the AFC Championship Game at stake. These two teams match up well, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle that folks won't want to miss.

Your ultimate viewing guide for Texans-Patriots Divisional Round showdown

No. 5 seed Houston travels to New England's Gillette Stadium for a win-or-go-home clash with the No. 2 seed Patriots. The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 18 and will be aired on ESPN.

A national broadcast makes the Texans-Patriots showdown easily accessible to watch. The average cable user shouldn't have an issues tuning in. Alternatively, you can stream the contest from virtually anywhere!

All that's needed to watch the Texans go toe-to-toe with the Patriots is an ESPN+ membership. The subscription package that includes NFL access costs $29.99 per month and there are no free trials, so choose wisely before signing up. Those who have cable can stream the event by simply logging in with their provider's credientials.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? We'll find out when the Texans and Patriots cross paths.

There are multiple ways to view what profiles as a strength-on-strength bout. Houston and New England are set for their stiffest challenges yet as they look to get one step closer to Super Bowl LX. This is what must-watch television is all about, so get your popcorn ready!

New England's led by Maye, who's breakout year has him in a two-horse race with the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford for 2025 MVP honors. Meanwhile, the Texans' stop unit allowed the second-fewest points per game this season (17.4) and just dismantled the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Something must give.