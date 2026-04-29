One of the most lucrative offseasons in franchise history for the Houston Texans continued today.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and the team have agreed today on a three-year contract extension, tying the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee to the team through 2023.

Coming off his second year with the franchise, and first Pro Bowl season of his career, Al-Shaair has become of the most vital pieces to Houston's historically great defensive trajectory. Over his two seasons with the club, Al-Shaair has accumulated 173 total tackles (93 solo, 80 assist), two sacks, three forced fumbles (one recovered), two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Al-Shaair is not only a team captain, he's truly a beloved member of head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense. Even though his name has come up recently in 'alleged' trade rumors, it was essentially known with confidence that Al-Shaair had as much of a chance to be traded than there was for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to never a press conference again in life. Translation: It was never going to happen.

More detail on Al-Shaair's importance to the Texans will follow soon.