Texans’ next move becomes unmistakably obvious after latest Joe Mixon injury update

After months of vague updates, Houston Texans star running back Joe Mixon is reportedly expected to remain on the non-football injury list through the season. His continued absence is a crushing blow, though the news shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who’s followed this bizarre situation.

Mixon has been dealing with a mysterious foot/ankle issue dating back to the early stages of Houston’s 2025 workout program. He missed the entire offseason and hasn’t appeared in a game since. Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have each expressed uncertainty whenever asked about him.

Now that the Texans have clarity on Mixon’s short-term status, they can properly assess his long-term future with the club. Houston can slash $8.5 million off their payroll by releasing him after the 2026 league year begins, which feels inevitable at this point.

Latest Joe Mixon injury update should mark the end of his Texans tenure

Cutting Mixon leaves behind a $2 million dead cap hit, which isn’t ideal, albeit palatable. That’s the cost of doing business for the Texans, but it’s better to do damage control before it’s too late if his health remains problematic.

With 2,135 career touches, the wear and tear on Mixon's body is proving too much to overcome. How can the Texans justify paying peak value for a physically declining player? This won't improve with age, too, especially as he approaches the dreaded 30th birthday for a tailback.

Moreover, the Texans may already have Mixon's successor on the roster, which may further motivate them to part ways with him. Fourth-round rookie Woody Marks continues to take notable strides in his stead; why would Houston put this genie back in the bottle? The latter looks the part of a potential three-down workhorse and could render the former obsolete in Houston.

The Texans acquired Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Houston then proceeded to sign him to a three-year, $27 million contract extension, including $13 million in guaranteed money, just a couple of days later. He proved worthy of the financial investment in his inaugural campaign in Space City, in more ways than one.

It didn’t take long for Mixon to establish himself as the focal point of the Texans’ offense and an integral locker room leader. He was named an additional team captain along the way to yielding 1,325 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns last season. His presence was vital to Houston claiming a second straight AFC South title and making a Divisional Round playoff appearance.