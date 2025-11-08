Texans mascot 'Toro' set to earn unique and well-deserved distinction this December

Presently, the longest-tenured player on the Houston Texans roster is kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who has been on the team since April 30, 2016. But if we zoom out and change our search criteria to account for both players AND mascots, well, then Toro has been in Houston longer than anyone else.

It may seem like an exaggeration to say so, but it's not a stretch to say that Toro has become an invaluable member of the Houston Texans organization over the last 11 years. Hell, we named our Texans website here at FanSided after him, which as trivial as it may seem, is also not insignificant.

So it's only appropriate that a little over a year after former All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson became the first Houston Texans player to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Toro has followed in his footsteps so to speak and will enter the Mascot Hall of Fame this December.

"I definitely get chills every single time I get to touch this field," says Andrew Johnson, the man behind the oversized bull head each week. Johnson, the 35-year-old who has been a mascot in high school, college and in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, has served as Toro since 2014.

"Toro is such an important thing to our community, and to the Texans community," one young fan told CBS19 in Houston.

Johnson -- umm, I mean, Toro -- sweats out 6 to 8 lbs. of water weight each game. He repels from the rafters of NRG Stadium, energizes the crowd, partakes in public appearances in the community throughout the week, and for his efforts, he'll join Blitz (Seattle Seahawks), Fredbird (St. Louis Cardinals), Sebastian the Ibis (Miami Hurricanes), and S.J. Sharkie (San Jose Sharks) in the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

"We got a big ring he'll receive in December. He's gonna get his gold jacket. We're gonna be able to celebrate at a game in December," Johnson added.

Toro and Blitz will join K.C. Wolf (Kansas City Chiefs), Blue (Indianapolis Colts) and Jackson de Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars) as the NFL inductees into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Fellow Houston mascots Orbit (Astros) and Clutch (Rockets) have already been inducted.