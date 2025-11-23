Texans legend sees unique record fall on Sunday afternoon

Skim through the Houston Texans record book, and you'll see the name J.J. Watt a whole lot. The eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, a 7-time All-Pro and in the opinion of many (myself included), the greatest Houston Texan of all-time, and it may be a while before someone unseats him from that distinction.

But in recent years, it's come into question whether J.J. Watt is even the best football player in his own family. J.J., along with brothers Derek and T.J., have all enjoyed long careers in the NFL, but until today, it was the oldest brother who could always claim bragging rights as the best. But as the former Texan watched his younger brother surpass him in one key category, it may be time to give little brother a nod.

With J.J. in the CBS announce booth alongside Ian Eagle, T.J. Watt swung the game in the favor of the Pittsburgh Steelers with a strip sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the 1st half on Sunday afternoon. That sack, the 115th of T.J.'s career, moved him ahead of J.J. Watt, who finished his NFL career with 114.5 sacks.

"If he's going to pass my record, that's one hell of a way to do it, with a strip-sack causing a touchdown. Good for you TJ," J.J. Watt said on the broadcast after the play.

Then Watt said something that, if any Texans fans were watching the game, had to at the very least make them briefly wonder What if.

"Well, that's it. I'm gonna put the pads back on because this is preposterous," Watt joked.

Watt lasted suited up for an NFL game in 2022 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, but had his last game with the Houston Texans in December 2020.

For the time being, Watt's Texans franchise record of 101 sacks is safe, but with 28.5 sacks in just two and a half seasons, it may not be too long until Will Anderson Jr. is officially in striking distance, and maybe then Watt will once again to in the booth to graciously watch as one of his records fall.