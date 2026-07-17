Texans legend J.J. Watt keeps proving why he's the greatest human

Houston Texans fans already know what an amazing person J.J. Watt is. The former first-round pick by the Texans back in 2011 spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons in Houston and set all sorts of records along the way. He also was a huge part of the community and is always going to be a fan favorite in H-Town.

While in Houston, Watt met his future wife, Kealia Ohai, who played professional soccer for the Houston Dash at the time. Ohai, who took Watt's name when the two wed in early 2020, played for the Dash for six seasons and spent two years with the Chicago Red Stars before retiring in 2022.

Kealia was a tremendous soccer player during her time in the league, receiving multiple call-ups to the national team. Why are we bringing all of this up, you ask?

Well, the Watt family attended a Real Salt Lake match earlier this week and the social media team only acknowledged J.J. by name.

"Welcome to the Riot, @JJWatt and fam" the post read with a heart-eyes emoji. As Texans fans know, J.J. wasted no time defending his wife for not getting a mention, as she literally grew up in Utah and played the sport that the two were attending.

"The woman in the photo grew up literally down the road, won 4 Utah state championships (1 in this exact stadium), Gatorade Player of the Year twice, National Player of the Year, scored the fastest first goal in USWNT history…



Could probably be worth a mention, but idk."

J.J. Watt calls out Real Salt Lake for ignoring his wife in social media post

Watt had every right to call Real Salt Lake out considering Kealia grew up in Utah and went on to be professional soccer player. She even works with the NWSL on Amazon Prime so she's continued to work closely with the sport even if she's no longer playing.

This isn't the first time Watt has called people out for disrespecting his wife. In 2020 when Kealia was traded to Chicago, she was referred to in a headline as "J.J. Watt's fiancee". You can imagine how that went.

Good for J.J. for sticking up for his wife. She was a great soccer player and doesn't deserve to be cast to the side simply because her husband is a former NFL player. Bravo, J.J. Bravo.