Texans legend J.J. Watt (sort of) returns to the field at NRG Stadium on Sunday

Imagine for a moment that the year is 2045. God willing, we're all still alive and professional football is still being played in the city of Houston. The Texans prepare to make their first selection in the NFL Draft, and with that pick, they select... Koa Watt.

For those of you who don't know, Koa Watt is the three year old son of former Houston Texans superstar and eventual first ballot Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, the dominant defensive end who won Defensive Player of the Year a staggering three times during his first five NFL seasons.

We're obviously assuming a whole lot by suggesting that Koa Watt will eventually become the fourth member of the Watt family to play in the NFL, joining his father and two uncles, T.J. and Derek. But you better believe that if the little fella ends up following in the footsteps of the previous generation of men in this football family, this very clip will make the rounds at some point in time.

KOA WATT THE CONQUERER!@JJWatt reflects on watching his son run in the same endzone he once did🥹 pic.twitter.com/yE94MipWMF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 9, 2025

"It was the best," Watt said. “This was such a cool morning for me to have my wife, Kealia, and my son, Koa, out on the field. Obviously, so many memories in this building, so many great throwbacks, and to see him run into that end zone, the same one I’ve run into before, just unbelievable feeling this morning.”

Getting to see another Watt make a trip into the end zone proved to be a terrific omen and a fitting start to an afternoon that ended with the Houston Texans overcoming a 29-10 deficit in the 4th quarter to win 36-29, all while J.J. Watt was in the CBS announce booth with Ian Eagle calling the action.

The 19-point comeback is the second-largest comeback in Texans franchise history, trailing only a 2013 Week 1 game in which Houston trailed the San Diego Chargers 28-7 and rallied to win 31-28. Interestingly, or depressingly depending on how you look at it, this was one of just two Texans wins in the 2013 campaign.

Who knows, maybe the next time the Texans come back from three scores down in the 4th quarter, it will be Koa The Conqueror leading the charge.