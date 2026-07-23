Texans Insider admits Joe Mixon's NFL time could be up

In a live Q&A on his Youtube channel yesterday, KPRC2 Houston Texans Insider Aaron Wilson made a stunning --yet expected in a way-- admission about the career status of former team running back Joe mixon.

There's some hope, but I think it's probably over," declared Wilson in response to an inquiry about whether or not Mixon has retired already (happening around the 40:20 minute mark in the livestream). This is the first real definitive direction we've heard after not having any updates at all on the whereabouts, or the recovery, of Mixon after his mysterious disappearance last season. Wilson's added explanation seconds later helped to further paint the picture of how legitimate this perceived ending could be for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Aaron Wilson reports that RB Joe Mixon's career is likely "over"

Wilson began expounding on the 30-year-old rusher by sharing that, "he has not filed his retirement papers." However, his framing then dramatically shifted when he added,

He has told former teammates from the Bengals that his career is over. I had a source close to Joe tell me recently that there is some hope, but I think it's probably over. The good news is that Joe is healthier. He had a surgery, I believe that surgery helped this offseason as far as just normal life kind of stuff. So yeah, I wish Joe the best. A really unfortunate situation."

After seven years with the Bengals, Texans general manager Nick Caserio swung a deal for the former Oklahoma Sooner ahad of the 2024 season, sending a seventh-round draft pick over in exchange for the services of Mixon. Immediately afterward, Mixon inked a three-year, $27 million extension to remain in Houston for the foreseeable future.

The immediacy of his impact was felt across the offense, as Mixon accumulated 1,016 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in his first campaign with the organization. He brought a swagger, intensity, vision, toughness, finishing ability and overall identity to his side of the football that helped contribute to a second consecutive AFC playoff berth at 10-7 overall. He then added 194 more yards and two more rushing touchdowns across his only two playoff games with the team (Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card, Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional).

Unfortunately, instead of Mixon and the Texans having the chance to build on their successful union in year two, reports then surfaced that suggested Mixon would be unavailable in 2025 due to a mysterious foot ailment. Little did we know that the initial prognosis on Mixon would eventually lead to this moment in time, where it's more likely than not that we've seen him play his last down of football in the NFL. After a season of veiled updates from Houston' front office, and radio silence on Mixon's part (outside of the occasional tweet here and there), we now have Wilson's report that essentially confirms what many have speculated over time.

It truly is a terrible development, as Mixon had just secured his second career Pro Bowl selection as a member of the team, and absolutely looked like the kind of on-field leader that could help take this young roster to heights never seen before in the franchise's 25-year history. Alas, Mixon and the team has since parted ways. After both a trade for running back David Montgomery, and Mixon's subsequent release back in March, Houston has turned its collective attention to the future. And on Mixon's side of things, the former multi-time 1,000-yard rusher now seeks clarity on what his next steps will be in terms of his long-term health.

In the meantime, Wilson also made it a point of order to finally eliminate a pesky rumor that has circulated around the fan base on what ultimately took Mixon out of his ninth season. Regarding the allegations of Mixon accidentally shooting himself in the foot, Wilson defiantly proclaimed,

"I always have to tell people this. He did not shoot himself in the foot. That's a ridiculous urban legend, that's not true at all."

Regardless of the why, the fact is that Mixon and the Texans now both have to pick up the pieces and forge ahead to their respective next destinations in their NFL lives.

Here's hoping the best for Mixon moving forward.