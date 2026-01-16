Texans in the Super Bowl? Houston Rockets star says he sees it happening

Kevin Durant has only been a member of the Houston Rockets since July, so it's not as if his allegiance to the city has tremendously deep roots. But in addition to doing his best to go full LeBron James and defy Father Time, Durant is saying the all right things about the Houston Texans, and that should go a long way in building up a newfound fan base in H-Town.

Durant is a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, and the D.C. native has never wavered on that front. However, during his short stint in Houston, one of the greatest players in NBA history has gained an appreciation for the local team.

"It's been fun watching them play," Durant said of the Texans during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show. "The city is excited around this time for playoff football, and they're out there, defensively, just setting the tone, and people love defense. They're going out there, getting points on the defensive side of the ball, and the offense is out there clicking. That was a dominant playoff game. 30-6."

Durant, who famously snubbed the Boston Celtics during his 2016 free agency, twisted the knife even deeper for those in the New England area, going as far as saying that he sees the Texans making history with the franchise's first ever trip to the Super Bowl this season.

"I'm gonna go Rams, Texans," Durant continued. "I wanna see CJ Stroud in a big game with that defense and DeMeco Ryans. I wanna see that. I wanna see what Houston gonna look like when they make it to the Super Bowl."

In 23 seasons prior to this one, the Texans have never even played in the AFC Championship Game, but even dating back to when the Houston Oilers were the Texas alternative to the Dallas Cowboys, we've never seen a Houston team represented in the Super Bowl. In 1978 and 1979, the Oilers lost in back-to-back AFC Championship Games, missing out on opportunities to capitalize on the prime years of Earl Campbell's career.

Cut to Texans fans hoping that the same won't some day be said about the likes of CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr. and so many other Texans who have spent the 2025 season proving that this team is championship caliber.