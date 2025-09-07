Texans hope C.J. Stroud’s homecoming energy lifts them past Rams

The regular season is finally here! After months of preparation, the Houston Texans kick off their 2025 campaign Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. It marks the first time the Texans will play a regular-season game in SoFi Stadium.

There are plenty of storylines in this Week 1 contest, so let’s dive right in and look at three of the more notable ones.

3 major storylines to watch in the Texans' season opener vs. the Rams

Texans QB C.J. Stroud returns to his home state

C.J. Stroud, Houston’s third-year signal caller, is returning to his home state of California for the first time in his NFL career. Stroud played his high school ball at Rancho Cucamonga H.S. (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) before moving on to play at Ohio State. He last played in California in the 2022 Rose Bowl against Utah, torching the Utes by throwing for a school-record 573 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-45 win.

Stroud won’t have it that easy against the Rams, however. He’ll be without wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios, who have been ruled out with hamstring injuries. Stroud, who was sacked 52 times last season, also has a relatively new offensive line protecting him.

Only Tytus Howard, who is expected to start at right tackle, is returning to the same spot to begin the 2025 season. Rookie Aireontae Ersery, a second-round pick out of Minnesota, will be protecting Stroud’s blindside.

Former Iowa State standouts set to make NFL regular-season debuts

With Kirk and Berrios out, rookie wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel should see plenty of action against the Rams. Higgins and Noel starred at Iowa State before being drafted by the Texans in April – Higgins in the second round (34th overall) and Noel in the third (79th overall). The duo combined for 167 receptions, 2,377 yards, and 17 touchdowns last season for the Cyclones.

Higgins and Noel will likely join Nico Collins as the Texans' three starting wide receivers against the Rams. Another former Cyclone player, Xavier Hutchinson, and two-time Super Bowl winner Justin Watson should also see time. Noel will also be expected to return punts in Berrios’ absence.

Can Nick Chubb and others carry the load with Joe Mixon on the shelf?

With starter Joe Mixon (ankle/foot) out for at least the team’s first four games of the season, Nick Chubb and others will lead the Texans' ground game. Houston signed the former Cleveland Browns tailback to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in June. Chubb himself is trying to bounce back from injuries. He suffered a severe knee injury early in the 2023 season and broke his foot in 2024, missing the Browns' final three games.

"I've seen him put in work," of Chubb earlier this week. "He's very motivated to get back on the field. I'm very happy for him. He's battled through a lot in his life, through this game of football. He's never wavered. He's worked hard, and you can just see it by his approach."

Beyond Chubb, look for Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and rookie Woody Marks to see plenty of touches.

Entering 2025, Houston's defense should once again be the backbone of this team. Look for defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter to wreak havoc on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday. Cornerbacks Derrick Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter will also lock down on talented Rams wideout Puka Nacua.

Keep an eye on safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, an offseason acquisition who will be making his Texans debut. Cardner-Johnson missed a bulk of training camp after going down with a knee injury on August 7. He's expected to suit up Sunday afternoon, however

