Texans fans can't stop laughing at ManningCast's reaction to Cooper Rush interception
The Houston Texans rebounded after a difficult Week 10 loss and pounded the in-state Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. For those who didn't get a chance to watch the ManningCast during the game, don't worry, we have the best highlight for you.
With the Texans up 7-0 in the first quarter, fans were feeling pretty good about how the team was starting things off. After C.J. Stroud threw an interception on the second possession, however, fans were a little anxious, especially when the Cowboys quickly moved the ball into Houston territory.
Well, lucky for the Texans, Cooper Rush was starting at quarterback and he quickly gave the ball right back to Houston after throwing a bad interception to Derek Stingley Jr. When this play happened live, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Bill Belichick were all in disbelief at how bad the pick was.
Eli said, "Oh no" as soon as it happened with Belichick adding "Oh my god" and Eli asking what the Cowboys are doing there. Peyton pointed out that the Cowboys playmakers clearly weren't on the same page there and shifted the blame more onto CeeDee Lamb than on Rush. It doesn't matter whose fault it was only that the Texans got the ball back and then scored a touchdown 10 plays later to make it 14-0.
ManningCast were stunned by terrible Cowboys pick against the Texans
The Texans went on to win the game in blowout fashion with a 34-10 final but Texans fans would also be honest in admitting that this game didn't feel like the blowout the score indicates it was. The good guys led by just seven points at the half and it wasn't until the fourth quarter when they started to breakaway.
This was great for Texans fans to see though because, as it was pointed out on the ManningCast several times, Houston has had trouble putting teams away this season. It was good to see them put away a team and take a commanding lead in the second half and not look back.
That interception might have been the only one the Texans got from Rush but they sacked him five times and had a fumble returned for a touchdown when Derek Barnett picked up the ball and ran it back 28 yards into the end zone. The Texans got the win and moved to 7-4 while dropping the in-state Cowboys to 3-7 and basically putting the nail in the coffin on their season. It was a good night for fans of the Houston Texans, that's for sure.