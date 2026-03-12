Texans' draft plans might have just been destroyed after disastrous injury news about standout prospect

The NFL draft is exactly six weeks away, and teams are still cobbling together their big boards that will guide them throughout all seven rounds of the chaos that night.

The Houston Texans are one of those teams, and there has been much speculation on how they will approach their newest infusion of collegiate talent. Specifically, fans and media have wondered how Houston will utilize their first-round pick (#28 overall), considering their pressing needs across the offensive line and at the defensive tackle position.

While general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans are collaborating on that plan, some breaking news on one of their biggest potential targets might have just helped influence that decision. According to multiple reports, standout defensive tackle Caleb Banks (Florida) suffered a foot fracture before the NFL Combine that will keep him sidelined until June at the earliest.

First reported by Athletic NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid explained the situation further by stating.

"Florida DT Caleb Banks underwent surgery to repair the fourth metatarsal in his foot, per sources. He suffered the injury the day prior to his combine workout. The fracture was discovered during a team 30 visit last week. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to full football participation in June."

The Texans' decision in the first round might be influenced by Banks' latest injury

The Texans have a need at defensive tackle that could definitely be filled with a prospect of Banks' caliber. Fansided's Cody Williams mentioned that he (Banks) "showed at the Combine why he's so coveted," and that "He's a rare athlete for his size."

Williams went on to provide a more in-depth look at Banks' winding road to the NFL draft by explaining.

"Caleb Banks has long been a fascinating evaluation in the process, largely because he missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. And in the three games that he did play for Florida this season, he wasn't all that impressive, though that could obviously be at least partially attributed to returning from injury. But when he showed up at the Senior Bowl, we saw the dominant force that the Gators had in the trenches in the 2024 season back on the field."

While Banks has been projected to land somewhere in the top 15-20 selections, his recent injury history has become a bit of a concern for those following the situation. For Houston in particular, his skillset alongside the dominating force of defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter might be a tantalizing prospect, but the thought of spending premium draft capital on someone who might be an "oft-injured" player may prove to be too much to overlook in the event Banks falls to them.

Texans' need at OL could be satisfied with first selection

The Texans just have far too many needs and other talents to consider with their 28th pick if it came down to making a split decision. If Banks would no longer be the move, then offensive linemen like Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor could be ideal targets to beef up the opposite side of the football.

Having a talent like Banks in the middle of Houston's already vaunted defensive line is mouth-watering to envision. However, "the best ability is availability," and right now, the Texans need as many available playmakers as they can get. After the last two seasons were marred by major injuries to multiple key players, the Texans may just not have the stomach to possibly being in that same scenario again (if they can help it).