The Houston Texans benefited greatly from a career season at tight end from third-year Texan, and eighth-year veteran, Dalton Schultz. He finished with a career-high in receptions (82) and second-best personal mark in yardage with 777. This past season entrenched Schultz as a top-10 player at the position, which Houston then rewarded him for in the form of a one-year extension that will keep Schultz with the team through the 2027 season.

However, he'll be 30 years old in July. Additionally, his position-mates in Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover and Foster Moreau don't really offer the type of long-term viability that would excite most fans (and maybe the team itself). Thus, with several notable tight end options available in next month's draft, general manager Nick Caserio may finally take a big swing in hopes of landing the tight end of the future.

One name in particular stands out as almost the "dream scenario" scheme fit for what the Texans, specifically, offensive coordinator Nick Caley, wants out of players. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and co. have a reputation for pursuing physicality, dependability and versatility out of their recruits. Likewise, the team has known to grab playmakers out of the SEC if the opportunity presents itself, such as cornerback Derek Stingley out of LSU, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama and cornerback Kamari Lassiter out of Georgia.

With that said, there's another Georgia Bulldog could find himself wearing Battle Red come April 23-25th. Joining his fellow alumni in Lassiter, the Texans could bring on tight end Oscar Delp as their answer at the position.

Texans could find a gem with Georgia TE Oscar Delp

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Georgia native just finished his senior year with the Bulldogs, leaving with combined marks of 70 receptions, 854 yards (12.2 average) and nine receiving touchdowns. Delp even offered some modest contributions to the 2022 National Championship team that defeated Alabama, which could lead to some playful "team bonding" amongst certain teammates who also remember that event (Anderson Jr. comes to mind, but he seems like he'll be a good sport).

Predominantly Orange contributor Jordan Lopez went into more detail about Delp's multi-faceted impact on the field in a write-up on Thursday. When referencing possible targets for the Denver Broncos, of Delp he explained,

"Coming out of Georgia’s pro-style system, Delp brings a blend of receiving ability and blocking that fits seamlessly into what Payton (Denver Broncos head coach) wants to do offensively. He’s comfortable lining up inline, in the slot, or even moving around pre-snap if need be. Delp’s ability to contribute in both phases makes him especially appealing. He doesn’t have to come off the field, and that alone increases his value."

The mention of Delp adding value in both the receiving game and blocking game should be music to the ears of Caley and his offensive staff, as becoming more physical at the line of scrimmage has been a stated goal of theirs since last season. Delp's large frame could theoretically provide quarterback C.J. Stroud with another red zone threat, while also helping clear paths for the rushing attack when they want to pound the football.

Not only can Delp support the offense, he can also be a key contributor in the special teams unit as well.

Delp could be a factor for Texans in special teams as well

To the delight of special teams coordinator Frank Ross, Lopez went on the mention how the scope of Delp's effectiveness could also manifest in the special teams department.

"His biggest strength is his yards after the catch ability, with the bursts he possesses. Delp has good vertical threat ability and will be very noticeable as soon as he steps onto an NFL field. What also makes him valuable is his ability to play special teams, as he was a contributor at Georgia in that phase."

Overall, while he may not get the headlines of a Kenyon Sadiq or an Eli Stowers, Delp definitely looks like the kind of "meat and potatoes" kind of player that Houston normally drools over in the draft. His propensity to just "grab a lunch pail and work" is the bedrock of what S.W.A.R.M. is all about in Houston. Being projected as a "Day-3" pick, if Delp is available when the Texans are picking in the latter rounds, don't be surprised if Delp finds himself on their draft card.