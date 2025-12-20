Texans coaches offer well-deserved praise for Brock Bowers: 'He can do it all'

Although the city of Las Vegas is known for its mesmerizing casino lights, there are very few bright spots within the Las Vegas Raiders organization. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, despite an underwhelming rookie season compared to expectations, is one of those bright spots, as is All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who is still only 28 years old despite playing in the NFL for what seems like at least 12 years. But the brightest spot, the crown jewel of the Raiders roster so to speak, is tight end Brock Bowers.

Brock Bowers was transcendent immediately upon his arrival in Sin City, walking into the NFL as arguably the league's most talented tight end, and proving that during a record-setting rookie season in which he set rookie records for most receptions (112) and receiving yards by a first-year tight end (1,194 yards).

Even with injuries and subpar quarterback play providing Bowers with unfortunate and unforeseen obstacles during his second pro season, the reigning 1st Team All-Pro has still managed to put up admirable numbers during his sophomore campaign, ranking 3rd among all tight ends in receiving yards per game and 4th in touchdown receptions.

In order to avoid a letdown that would drop Houston's chances of making the Playoffs to just 15 percent, the Texans will need to keep Bowers in check all afternoon to ensure they depart NRG Stadium with a victory on Sunday afternoon.

"He's a truly dynamic tight end. You don't see many tight ends like him who align all over the field. He's not just aligned at the tight end position. He lines up at the wide receiver position and he runs wide receiver routes. He presents a tough challenge for us matchup wise," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said of Bowers. "He's not a one trick pony, he can do it all. I really respect his game. I really loved his game when he was at Georgia as well. I think he's one of the best tight ends in the league right now."

As Ryans noted, it's Bowers' ability to be moved around the formation that plays such a significant role in why he's so effective. The rest of it comes down to talent that's both God-given and hard-earned.

"They put him in a lot of different spots. He's really, really good at using his length and his body to keep defenders away from him. Even if you're on him, he can really extend to make catches. He makes a lot of contested catches," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke added. "A pretty unique player from the diversity of how they use him and then obviously the size and skill set that he's playing with. So, a great challenge for us this week."