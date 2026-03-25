Texans breakout G Ed Ingram praises "culture" in Houston amid return

Good culture at the NFL level is a pivotal trait to have when trying to build a sustainable winner. Yearly, we see teams that rise and fall due to behind the scenes infrastructure. They either promote brotherhood, accountability, communication, preparation and excellence, or selfishness, laziness, dishonesty, inconsistency, chaos and accepted failure.

Culture can be a magnet for premium talent in free agency, draft and coaching pool, while a toxic culture can be a repellent that ensures no one of high standing will want to be within a 500-foot radius of the team’s facilities, even when you factor in attempts by teams to overpay for commitment.

In many cases, the money and logo are simply not worth the headache of a cancerous situation for several years of a player/coach's career, so they either choose a different franchise or just threaten to retire altogether if it’s bad enough.

The 2026 Houston Texans, led by fourth-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, are currently regarded as having one of the most positively transformative work environments in the NFL. This is evidenced by their 32-19 record since 2023, and their ability to acquire players like All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter, Pro-Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, guard Braden Smith and All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller in free agency.

It’s also led to key re-signings like that of breakout guard Ed Ingram this offseason, where many speculated that his production last year would price him out of Houston.

Texans’ culture receives high praise from Ed Ingram

Appearing on an episode of Texans All Access with “Voice of the Texans” Marc Vandermeer, Ingram explained what led him back to Houston in free agency when he could’ve gone elsewhere.

“I was very nervous. I could’ve ended up all the way in Cali or a different team that I really didn’t like, maybe get into a bad culture. Being in Houston, I’ve experienced being in a good culture, I didn’t want to leave that or chance it.”

That’s quite the statement by Ingram, considering there are 32 total teams in the NFL and how plenty of them had significant dollars to dish out this year in search of quality offensive lineman. Initially projected to make anywhere from $16-$18 million in the open market, Ingram and the team agreed on a three-year, $37.5 million deal ($12.5 million APY) to solidify the interior of the line. The Texans got a great deal, and Ingram remained in his preferred environment.

His comments further stamped the excellent work the Ryans has done in overhauling the climate of the organization since his hire in 2023. Prior to his arrival, Houston actually was seen as one of the worst franchises in the NFL, if not all of professional sports.

The Texans had a terrible culture prior to Ryans’ hire in 2023

Until 2023, the Texans were firmly entrenched into the “poor culture” category, having a rap sheet that included (but not limited to):

Trading the best left tackle in franchise history amid controversy in 2017 (Duane Brown)

Elevating head coach Bill O’Brien to general manager after a 24-0 blown lead in the AFC Divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019-2020 season

Trading their best receiver for pennies on the dollar in 2020 (DeAndre Hopkins)

The “Jack Easterby Saga” from 2019-2022 (If you know, you know)

Firing Bill O’Brien after only four games in 2020

The Deshaun Watson trade request/legal case fiasco in 2021

The on-field product, and public trust with fans and local media, suffered as a result, leading to a three-year stretch from 2020-2023 where they went 11-38-1 and finished as a bottom-five team in every season. They fired both David Culley and Lovie Smith after only one season a piece, and even “cost” themselves the first-overall selection in 2023 after a controversial 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

If “backing into success” was going to be a single NFL team, it would’ve been the Texans. Going on four years later, it turns out they actually did, with the hiring of Ryans and the drafting of both quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. as the flashpoint moment that would signal their future prosperity.

They’re about to begin the fourth season of the Ryans era, already having secured back-to-back AFC South crowns, three consecutive AFC playoff berths and multiple high-quality free agent additions in this year’s offseason period. They’re serious about continuing to change the narrative about Houston and challenging for both their first Conference Championship game and Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Players like Ingram are proof of that, and hopefully more like him continue to fill out the roster and solidify the culture that Ryans and co. have cultivated since day one.