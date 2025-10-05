Texans’ blowout win vs. Ravens just created a fantasy football nightmare

The Houston Texans continued their upward offensive trajectory in a massive way in Week 5, taking advantage of a depleted Baltimore Ravens defense. Yet, albeit a spectacular showing, the two-time reigning AFC South champions threw fantasy football managers for a loop with their backfield split.

It appeared that fourth-round rookie Woody Marks took over as Houston's lead running back in their 26-0 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. However, Marks reverted more toward his previous change-of-pace role as veteran offseason acquisition Nick Chubb reclaimed 1A duties in the Texans' 44-10 dismantling of Baltimore.

Marks was understandably the top priority on the waiver wire following his breakout 21-touch, 119-yard and two touchdown performance against the Titans. Folks thought they had a plug-and-play upside RB2/3 on their hands. However, the Texans' drubbing of the Ravens tells us that idea feels more like more wishful thinking than reality, at least for now.

Fantasy football managers left confused about Texans' RB situation after blowout win vs. Ravens

Nick Chubb led all Texans tailbacks in attempts (11) and opportunities (12) in Baltimore, yielding 61 rushing yards and a pay dirt trip. This marked season-low utilization for Chubb, but he was efficient as the head of Houston's committee approach. It's a stark contrast from his ineffectiveness through four games that was ostensibly wearing thin on the Texans' coaching staff.

Facing a vulnerable Ravens squad with positive game script on his side presented a prime chance for Marks to carry his momentum forward. Alas, he turned seven touches and an empty target into 24 scoreless yards in a disappointing outing regardless of the ideal circumstances. The former USC standout's quiet day proves the Texans right for their questionably stubborn committment to Chubb, especially in a blowout victory.

For what it's worth, context matters here. Marks only logged one fewer first-half snap than Chubb (h/t Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke) despite seeing getting out-carried eight to four. The Texans taking a 21-point lead to halftime versus a depleted opponent incapable of overcoming such a large deficit was certainly a notable factor.

Nevertheless, the Texans' defeat of the Ravens made it increasingly clear that Chubb isn't getting phased out of the picture anytime soon. He gives Houston a proven early-down between-the-tackles grinder, which is especially vital given the club's shoddy protection unit. With that in mind, it's best to temper expectations for Marks until we get more concrete evidence of a backfield takeover.