Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. just became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

According to multiple reports, Anderson and the Texans just came to terms on a blockbuster three-year, $150 million extension with $134 million guaranteed. The deal also includes a no-trade clause. His new $50 million APY clears the previous mark of $46.5 million set by Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons.

This has been a long awaited and much expected develpment for the two sides, as Anderson has become one of the most destructive players in the NFL by only 24 years old. With two Pro Bowls, a First Team All-Pro selection and a runner-up finish for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Houston made the wise decision to secure their prized asset before his value soared any higher.