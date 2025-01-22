Texans add young, versatile pass blocking stud in latest mock draft

The Houston Texans made it to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs for the second time in as many years.

Last season, they were defeated by the a Baltimore Ravens. This time, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who handed them a loss.

What stood out in their latest defeat was the same issue they had throughout the regular season — they couldn’t protect C.J. Stroud.

The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had some great moments under center in the defeat. But he also spent much of the day under duress and was sacked eight times.

That’s why it’s not surprising to see offensive linemen selected for them in countless mock drafts. That’s again the case for Daniel Flick of SI.com, who has Houston taking Missouri’s Armand Membou at No. 25.

Membou has excellent size to play on the edge or the interior at 6-foot-3 and 314-pounds. His versatility is one thing Flick likes about him for Houston but the best trait is his ability to pass protect. In his write up, Flick says Membou had no pressures or sacks in 410 pass snaps in 2024.

”Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud took eight sacks in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Houston’s biggest issues are on the interior, but Membou can play both inside and outside—he’s athletic enough to block on the move and strong enough to finish when he gets there. Membou, who turns 21 in late March, didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 410 pass-blocking snaps this season.” — Flick, SI.com

His age is also intriguing. Membou is just 20 years of age (will turn 21 before the draft), meaning he’s still improving and can add even more mass and strength.

He’s not a name that’s been linked to the Texans often but it could prove to be the perfect fit.

