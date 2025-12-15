Teammates, coaches offer praise for Nico Collins after reaching huge Texans milestone

With an 85-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins became one of just 11 players with at least 3,000 yards receiving since the start of the 2023 season, joining the likes of bonafide superstars such as Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in this very exclusive group.

Collins may not be the household name or have the fanfare that many of his counterparts in that group have, but he's been tremendously consistent over the last three seasons, and there's an outside chance that the 2025 campaign could end up being the best statistical season of his five-year career. And for that reason, Collins will never go underappreciated or overlooked by the guys who share a locker room with him.

"“Big playmaker, Nico. He's unstoppable," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said of Collins after the win on Sunday. "A guy who doesn't say much, but he's had an outstanding year again. We're not even done, and he has eclipsed that 1,000-yard mark again. I’m proud of him for how he shows up, the consistency that he operates with every single week. The joy that he brings and shows up with, the smile and energy, it's unmatched. So, you love to see a guy like that doing well."

Whether it's been CJ Stroud or backup quarterback Davis Mills under center, Collins has found a way to remain productive all season long, but it should go without saying, both Collins and the Texans would prefer for it to be a healthy CJ Stroud taking those snaps and throwing in the direction of the 26-year-old receiver the rest of the way this season.

“I’m just super proud of Nico,” Stroud told reporters following Houston's victory. “That’s my brother, man. I missed him on a couple out there. I owe him a couple more. But I’m just really proud of him and the work he’s put in on his body, on his game. And I think he’s one of the best in the league, and it’s proven every year. So, let’s keep this streak going.”

That streak, now at 6 wins in a row, has propelled the Texans firmly into the mix for a Playoff spot in the AFC, but the winning streak is not the only streak that Stroud was likely referencing there. There's also the streak of three consecutive seasons in which Nico Collins has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark, making him only the third player in franchise history to accomplish such a feat.

But that's a feat that Nico Collins will be the first to remind you is at least partially due to the man who has thrown him most of those balls over the last three seasons.

“When 7 on, he on, and you see it,” Collins confidently told reporters. “I feel like, when he gets hot, he’s probably the best – he is the best quarterback. Dude’s special in all levels, and I’m glad he’s here. I’m glad he’s a Texan, for sure.”